APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in APi Group stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

APG stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.70. 2,247,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,463. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $12,270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,583,631.10. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $73,910,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

