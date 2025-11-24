Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock to $338.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $226.11 and last traded at $223.93. 32,605,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 23,781,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology by 108.1% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 572,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13. The firm has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.