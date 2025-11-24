Head-To-Head Contrast: Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Centerspace -9.13% -2.81% -1.27%

Volatility and Risk

Gadsden Properties has a beta of -8.36, indicating that its share price is 936% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Centerspace 0 7 3 0 2.30

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gadsden Properties and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Centerspace has a consensus target price of $69.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Centerspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Centerspace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerspace $273.45 million 4.07 -$10.69 million $1.79 37.24

Gadsden Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace.

Summary

Centerspace beats Gadsden Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

