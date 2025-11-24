Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Baldwin Insurance Group stock on October 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,768. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.14 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BWIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Baldwin Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of Baldwin Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 561.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 383,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 794.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 556,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 494,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.