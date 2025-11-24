Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 11.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% on Monday after Compass Point upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point now has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.21. 52,955,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 46,572,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $478,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,755,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,275,612.82. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $226,580.14. Following the sale, the director owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,327.66. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 234,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,481 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,922,000 after buying an additional 6,172,110 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $84,301,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $93,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,311,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,255,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 6.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

