Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.1065, but opened at $9.62. Nihon Kohden shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 411 shares.

Nihon Kohden Stock Up 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $394.01 million for the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.