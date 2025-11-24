Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.17. Inventiva shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 13,681 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Inventiva from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Inventiva by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

