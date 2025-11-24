ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 335 price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 440 to GBX 375 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday.

LON ASC traded down GBX 15.50 on Monday, hitting GBX 218.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 291.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 217 and a 52-week high of GBX 454.20. The stock has a market cap of £260.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (250.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ASOS had a negative return on equity of 59.37% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASOS will post 12.4165252 earnings per share for the current year.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

