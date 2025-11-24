Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $10.2601. Fujifilm shares last traded at $10.6175, with a volume of 2,390 shares trading hands.

Fujifilm Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts anticipate that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

