Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $11.79. Pony AI shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 1,334,395 shares changing hands.

PONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pony AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pony AI from $29.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Pony AI Trading Up 12.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PONY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pony AI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pony AI by 704.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pony AI by 103.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Pony AI by 71.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

