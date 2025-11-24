Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.51, but opened at $76.10. Life360 shares last traded at $78.3480, with a volume of 109,811 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Life360 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360

Life360 Stock Up 9.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.56 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.26 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

In other Life360 news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $1,472,670.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,172.60. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $794,903.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,570,909.44. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 73,183 shares of company stock worth $6,779,617 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIF. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life360 by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Life360 by 19.2% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.