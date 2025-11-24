USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.0072, but opened at $0.0068. USD Partners shares last traded at $643.60, with a volume of 3,962 shares changing hands.

USD Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $290,456.40, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.81.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

