Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $11.72. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $11.8350, with a volume of 1,033,173 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Vodafone Group Stock Performance
Vodafone Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 433.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3,455.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
