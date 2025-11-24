First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $19.52. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 5,924 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, September 29th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

