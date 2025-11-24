Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.90. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal shares last traded at $4.0025, with a volume of 2,605 shares changing hands.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -223.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.