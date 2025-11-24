Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.56, but opened at $79.78. Rogers shares last traded at $79.8070, with a volume of 7,145 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Rogers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Rogers had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. Rogers has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $66,549.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,151.94. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 81.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

