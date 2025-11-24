Andrew Livingston Purchases 4,033 Shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston bought 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 807 per share, for a total transaction of £32,546.31.

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 787 per share, with a total value of £149.53.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 818 per share, with a total value of £147.24.

On Thursday, September 11th, Andrew Livingston purchased 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 827 per share, for a total transaction of £157.13.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.1%

HWDN stock traded up GBX 9 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 811. 1,509,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 832.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 844.60. The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 647.10 and a twelve month high of GBX 939.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 900 price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 914.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.