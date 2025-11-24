Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 3,072 shares.The stock last traded at $50.12 and had previously closed at $51.5901.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JMPLY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
