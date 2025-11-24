Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 59,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 41,578 shares.The stock last traded at $47.5560 and had previously closed at $46.72.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

