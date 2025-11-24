Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$114.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from C$100.00 to C$114.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$112.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$93.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$100.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$108.58.

Shares of TD stock traded up C$1.03 on Monday, reaching C$116.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,779. The stock has a market cap of C$199.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$112.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.66. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$116.73.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Nathalie Palladitcheff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$370,810.88. This represents a 43.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Ajai Bambawale sold 39,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total value of C$4,412,868.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,384 shares of company stock worth $9,456,915. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

