Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAU. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Montage Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. SCP Equity Research upped their target price on Montage Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Montage Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Beacon Securities upped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.73.

Montage Gold stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.70. 180,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 26.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.70. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

