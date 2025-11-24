Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

TSE:LSPD traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.45. 260,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.60.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$444.13 million for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries.

