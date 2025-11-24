Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.3%
Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$444.13 million for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current year.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Tech Companies Are Suddenly Paying Bigger Dividends
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Holiday Spending to Hit $1 Trillion—Time to Buy This Retail ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.