BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REAL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.57.

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,498. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.27. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.

