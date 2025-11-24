Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2025

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMGet Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$118.71. 1,249,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,166. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$76.17 and a twelve month high of C$122.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$114.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.