Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.33.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$118.71. 1,249,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,166. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$76.17 and a twelve month high of C$122.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$114.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

