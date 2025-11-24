UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,595,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,974 shares.The stock last traded at $37.5970 and had previously closed at $37.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UGI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%.UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. UGI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,254,000 after buying an additional 287,764 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in UGI by 103.8% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in UGI by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 10.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 145,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

