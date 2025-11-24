Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 29,140 shares.The stock last traded at $48.8840 and had previously closed at $48.48.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1,003.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

About Central Securities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Central Securities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Central Securities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Central Securities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

