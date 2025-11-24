Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 29,140 shares.The stock last traded at $48.8840 and had previously closed at $48.48.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1,003.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
