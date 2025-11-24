Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 17.4% – Should You Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) rose 17.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.9140. Approximately 14,399,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 30,857,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ondas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Get Ondas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Ondas by 54.0% in the third quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ondas by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ondas by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.