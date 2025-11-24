Contrasting BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK)

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Bolt Projects shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bolt Projects and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Projects 1 0 0 0 1.00 BRC 1 2 2 0 2.20

Profitability

BRC has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.97%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

This table compares Bolt Projects and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Projects -774.20% N/A -249.44% BRC -2.86% -11.48% -2.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bolt Projects and BRC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Projects $1.37 million 5.93 -$65.39 million ($11.70) -0.16 BRC $391.49 million 0.75 -$2.95 million ($0.14) -8.46

BRC has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Projects, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRC beats Bolt Projects on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

