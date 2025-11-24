Anthony Lanzl Purchases 500 Shares of Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lanzl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$114.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,669.51. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Anthony Lanzl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Anthony Lanzl sold 900 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.64, for a total value of C$102,276.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Anthony Lanzl sold 1,500 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.00, for a total transaction of C$171,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Anthony Lanzl sold 100 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.64, for a total transaction of C$11,364.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Anthony Lanzl bought 300 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$115.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Anthony Lanzl purchased 100 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Anthony Lanzl acquired 100 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$115.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OLY traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$114.15. 2,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$118.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$119.98. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$97.40 and a 1-year high of C$134.24. The stock has a market cap of C$274.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

Olympia Financial Group ( TSE:OLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The health services provider reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.80 million during the quarter. Olympia Financial Group had a return on equity of 64.95% and a net margin of 23.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympia Financial Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$177.66 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$177.66.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

