Daniel Marks Sells 1,880,000 Shares of D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Marks sold 1,880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$1,184,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,733,000. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position.
Daniel Marks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 21st, Daniel Marks sold 700,000 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$441,000.00.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance
TSE DBO traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.61. 419,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,112. The company has a market cap of C$135.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.85. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.
About D-BOX Technologies
D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D-BOX Technologies
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Circle Stock Is Falling—and Why Some Analysts See Big Upside
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- These 3 Tech Companies Are Suddenly Paying Bigger Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.