Daniel Marks Sells 1,880,000 Shares of D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Marks sold 1,880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$1,184,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,733,000. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position.

Daniel Marks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Daniel Marks sold 700,000 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$441,000.00.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

TSE DBO traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.61. 419,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,112. The company has a market cap of C$135.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.85. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies ( TSE:DBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of C$16.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current year.

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories.

