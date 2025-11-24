Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.78 and last traded at $146.8260. Approximately 843,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,380,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.49.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 12.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 222.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $11,482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 920,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,047,600. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $9,018,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,998,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,689,624.78. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 133.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

