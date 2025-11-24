Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 9,384 shares.The stock last traded at $8.4650 and had previously closed at $8.57.

CPYYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 332.0%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

