Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $223.16 and last traded at $218.00. 3,671,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,289,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $150.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $263.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Sandisk from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $125.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion and a PE ratio of 701.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,057,000.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

