47,341 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $374.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $238.73 and a 52-week high of $403.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

