Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 5,384 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5%

SPGI stock opened at $493.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

