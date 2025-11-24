Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $12.96 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,336,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 61,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,887,000 after purchasing an additional 685,857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $184.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $209.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.39.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.40.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

