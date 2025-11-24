Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.