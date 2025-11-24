Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Purchased by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 131,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 81,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 154.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 96,706 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 766,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 395,577 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DISV opened at $35.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

