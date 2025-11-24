Intellus Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $105.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

