Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of APO opened at $129.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

