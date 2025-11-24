Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Price Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 and last traded at GBX 0.12. 145,745,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 88,100,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13.
Vast Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.
About Vast Resources
Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.
