Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 817 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after buying an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,592,000 after acquiring an additional 239,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.