Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $43.21 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $43,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $33.60.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

