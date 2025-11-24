Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $34.08 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $34,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,058.05 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,066.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $855.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $787.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

