Intellus Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 57.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,925,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 990,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Cintas Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $185.80 on Monday. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $209.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

