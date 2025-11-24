Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 21.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) were up 21.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.56 and last traded at GBX 70. Approximately 65,139,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,584% from the average daily volume of 3,867,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

About Ferrexpo

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £406.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

