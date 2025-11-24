263,675 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 263,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,230,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Affirm at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Affirm by 190.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 468.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Affirm by 86.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $58,178,419.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,617,535.90. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,294,995 shares of company stock valued at $111,293,203 over the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.