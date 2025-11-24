Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $18.76 Million Stock Holdings in SIM Acquisition Corp. I $SIMA

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 5.87% of SIM Acquisition Corp. I worth $18,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIMA. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 399.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 95,983 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 131.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 358,526 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 706,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 87,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,822,000.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I ( NASDAQ:SIMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

