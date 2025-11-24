Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7%

SNPS opened at $388.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.