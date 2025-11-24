Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $20.11 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.09% of Natera worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,141,594,000 after buying an additional 282,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natera by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Natera by 56.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.29.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,808,264.41. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total value of $1,710,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,525.72. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 236,116 shares of company stock valued at $45,800,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $230.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.96. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $235.89. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

